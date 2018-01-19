3 dead, ‘numerous’ injuries reported after boat explodes on Tennessee River

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Three people died Friday after a tugboat exploded on the Tennessee River in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say county authorities were called at 9:15 a.m. to a dock on Hollinger Road.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including four nearby fire departments, more than 10 emergency management and sheriff’s office departments.

KSP says so far their investigation shows the explosion occurred inside the docked tugboat, which was actively being worked on.

Three people were pronounced dead, and numerous other people were transported to nearby hospitals for various injuries, some of which were life-threatening.

Authorities are in the process of making notification to the families of the deceased, according to police.

There is no early indication of foul play being involved in the explosion.

U. S. Coast Guard was on the scene, and an OSHA investigator was expected to arrive later Friday.

The investigation is expected to last into the night and additional updates will be sent out with more specific information related to the incident and subsequent investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.