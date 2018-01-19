14 automakers list more models in Takata recall

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators have released models from 14 different automakers that are being recalled to replace potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.

Documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration include many made by Ford, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Daimler Vans, Toyota, Tesla, BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Mazda, Subaru, Jaguar-Land Rover, McLaren and Volkswagen. Toyota , Ford and Honda released some of their models last week.

MORE: Click here to check if your car has a recall.

Earlier this month Takata recalled an additional 3.3 million faulty air bag inflators as it expanded the largest automotive recall in U.S. history. Models released Thursday are equipped with those inflators.

The company uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion and fill air bags quickly in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate when exposed to high humidity and temperatures and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister. That can hurl hot shrapnel into unsuspecting drivers and passengers. At least 21 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 injured.

The U.S. recalls, which are being managed by NHTSA, are being phased in over the next three years. Older models and those in states with high humidity and temperatures are getting priority.

Some of the recalls are limited to certain groups of states. To see if your vehicle is involved, go to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and key in your 17-digit vehicle identification number. It can be found on your registration and is stamped on the driver’s side dashboard. Automakers and the government say the recall repairs should be done as soon as possible.

The latest recalls are part of the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history, with 19 automakers having to recall up to 69 million inflators in 42 million vehicles. The problem brought a criminal conviction and fine against Takata and forced the Japanese company into bankruptcy protection.

Here are the models posted Thursday:

FORD: 327,796 vehicles including the 2013 Ford Mustang; 2010 Ford Edge, Fusion, Mustang and Ranger, Lincoln MKX and Zephyr, and Mercury Milan, 2009 Ford Edge, Fusion, Mustang and Ranger, Lincoln MKX and Zephyr, and Mercury Milan.

NISSAN: 52,614 vehicles including the 2009-2012 Versa Hatchback and 2011 Versa Sedan.

MERCEDES-BENZ: 132,167 vehicles including certain 2013 C250, C250 Coupe, C350 Coupe 4Matic, C300 4Matic, C350, C350 Coupe, C63 AMG, C63 Coupe, E350 Cabrio, E350 Coupe, E550 Cabrio, E350 Coupe 4Matic, E550 Coupe, GLK350 4Matic, GLK250 Bluetec 4Matic, GLK350, SLS Coupe, SLS AMG GT Coupe, and SLS Roadster; certain 2010 C300, C300 4Matic, C63 AMG, E350 Coupe, E550 Coupe, GLK350, and GLK350 4Matic vehicles; certain 2009 C300, C300 4Matic, C63 AMG, and C350 vehicles.

FERRARI: 1,073 vehicles including certain 2013 California, 458 Italia, 458 Spider, FF, and F12 Berlinetta vehicles.

DAIMLER VANS: 17,413 vehicles including certain 2013 Freightliner Sprinter 2500 and 3500 and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles.

TOYOTA: 15,000 vehicles including certain Toyota Yaris cars from 2010 through 2012.

TESLA: 17,846 of the 2013 Model S.

BMW: 41,808 vehicles including the 2007-2013 X5 xDrive30i, X5 xDrive35i, X5 xDrive48i, X5 xDrive50i, X5 M, 2009-2010 X5 xDrive35d vehicles and 2009-2013 X6 xDrive35i, X6 xDrive50i, and X6 M; 2007-2010 X5 xDrive30i, X5 xDrive35i, X5 xDrive48i, X5 xDrive50i, X5 M, X5 xDrive35d, X6 xDrive35i, X6 xDrive50i and X6M; 2007-2009 X5 xDrive30i, X5 xdrive35i, X5 xDrive48i, X5 xDrive50i, X5 M, X5 xDrive35d, X6 xDrive35i, X6 xDrive50i and X6M.

FIAT CHRYSLER: 317,000 vehicles including 2009-2013 Jeep Wrangler, Chrysler 300, Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger vehicles, and 2009-2011 Dodge Dakota; certain 2009-2010 RAM 4500 Cab Chassis, RAM 5500 Cab Chassis, RAM 3500 Cab Chassis, Jeep Wrangler, Chrysler 300, Dodge Dakota, Dodge Challenger, and Dodge Charger; certain 2009 RAM 3500, RAM 2500, RAM 4500 Cab Chassis, RAM 5500 Cab Chassis, Dodge Durango, Chrysler Aspen, RAM 3500 Cab Chassis, Jeep Wrangler, Chrysler 300, Dodge Dakota, Dodge Challenger, and Dodge Charger vehicles.

MAZDA: 70,918 vehicles including certain 2013 Mazda6 and CX-9s; 2009 and 2010 Mazda6, CX-7 and CX-9s.; certain 2009 and 2010 RX-8s; certain 2009 B-Series trucks. Mazda previously announced 159 2006 B-Series trucks.

SUBARU: 229,538 vehicles including certain 2009-2010 Tribeca, Impreza, Forester, WRX, Legacy, and Outbacks; 2009-2013 Legacy, Forester, Tribeca, WRX and Outbacks; 2009-2011 Imprezas.

JAGUAR-LAND ROVER: 36,520 vehicles including certain 2009-2012 Land Rover Range Rovers; certain 2009-2015 Jaguar XFs.

MCLAREN: 231 vehicles including certain 2013 MP4-12Cs.

VOLKSWAGEN: 10,166 vehicles including 2009-2011 Audi A6 Avant, A6 Sedan and S6 vehicles; certain 2009 Audi A4 Cabriolet and S4 Cabriolet vehicles.

This story has been corrected to show that Takata’s recall of 3.3 million air bag inflators took place in January, not December.