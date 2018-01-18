Women’s March to takeover downtown Nashville this Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of people are expected to turn out for the Women’s March this Saturday in downtown Nashville.

Organizers believe the turnout at this march will reflect a changing in the times amid the national #MeToo movement.

“We expect more this year, especially since there’s so much controversy about sexual harassment,” said co-sponsor Rep. Brenda Gilmore.

“There are other things, though, that we want to teach women this year. We’ve added a new component where we’re going to have a symposium and workshop teaching young women and women who felt like they didn’t have a voice to be activists in their own communities,” Gilmore added.

A pre-march rally begins at 2 p.m. at Public Square Park in front of the Metro courthouse. The march begins at 2:30 p.m. and will go to the bicentennial mall on James Robertson Parkway.

Closing ceremonies will take place there from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

If you’re interested in those workshops, sessions are being offered on event planning, running for office, racial justice and so much more. Click here for more information.