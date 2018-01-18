Water main break leads to major cleanup for Hermitage church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A water main break led to significant water damage inside a Hermitage church.

The break happened overnight into Thursday morning at the Hermitage Hills Baptist Church on Lebanon Pike.

When News 2 arrived, puddles of water were seen in main halls and classrooms, but the majority of the water seemed to be cleared up. Crews had placed fans across the building and were using water vacuums through the property.

The pastor told News 2 the issue happened due to the cold weather this week, and services will still be held this Sunday.

News 2 has reached out to Metro Public Works for further details.