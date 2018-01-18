Travellers urged to avoid portions of Natchez Trace Parkway due to snow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Law enforcement for the famed and beautiful Natchez Trace Parkway are urging travellers to avoid several portions of the roadway.

Authorities say snow and ice covers much of the Parkway in Tennessee and Alabama, while shaded areas in Mississippi continue to thaw slowly but still pose roadway hazards.

The Parkway remains closed from mile post 355 to 370 near Waynesboro, Tennessee and from mile post 429 to 442 near the northern terminus.

“There are still numerous areas with ice and snow, especially in shaded areas,” stated Chief Ranger Sarah Davis. “With the increasing temperatures in Mississippi, we expect most of the ice to melt today; however, icy conditions may remain for several more days in Alabama and Tennessee.”

Rangers recommend drivers stay alert and watch for ice and for travelers to drive at a reasonable speed for the roadway conditions.

In the event of an emergency on the Parkway, please call the Parkway Communications Center at 800-300-PARK or 911.