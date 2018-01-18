Titans announce first interview for head coaching position

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans announced their first head coaching candidate on Thursday.

Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel has completed his interview with the team, the franchise said.

The 42-year-old is a graduate of Ohio State who became the Texans defensive coordinator in 2017.

Before that, he coached the linebackers for the Texans from 2014 to 2016, the defensive line at Ohio State from 2012 to 2013, and the linebackers at Ohio State in 2011.

