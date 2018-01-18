Shooting in Bordeaux parking lot leaves man critically injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was critically injured in a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Bordeaux Wednesday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at the Overlook Ridge apartments on Buena Vista Pike.

Metro police said officers in the area heard gunshots and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his chest inside a parked car.

The victim told officers he had been shot by a black man who fled in a silver 2005 Ford Mustang, which was driven by a black woman.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.