Preds Win 4th Straight game in shootout, 3-2 over Coyotes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They had yet to beat the NHL’s worst team this season and after an overtime loss two weeks ago, the Predators repaid the favor Thursday night in a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Scott Hartnell scored his seventh goal of the season to give the Preds the lead late in the first period and Ryan Ellis helped force overtime with his first goal of the year at Bridgestone Arena.

Craig Smith was a force in overtime hitting the bar for what would have been a win without a shootout. But Smith’s effort paid off as he was able to score the games final goal in the fourth round of the shootout giving the Predators a 3-2 win.

With the win the Preds are now back on top of the Central Division. They‘ll be back at Bridgestone Arena Saturday for a date with the Florida Panthers.