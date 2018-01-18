Police: Man opens fire on moving car with 3 people inside

There are multiple videos in this story. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after he opened fire on a moving vehicle with three people inside.

Police responded to a call around 7 p.m. in the Spring Street neighborhood in Dickson after several residents called for help.

According to authorities, shots rang out during a domestic disturbance where a man wanted to see his girlfriend but she didn’t want to see him.

Officers said 24-year-old Fabian Vaughn was hanging out the window of an Exterra shooting at a mini van that is peppered with at least three bullet holes.

According to police, Vaughn was trying to shoot his girlfriend, 25 year-old Cara Ingram.

“He wants to talk to her; she didn’t want to talk to him,” said Dickson police Chief Jeff Lewis.

Nobody was hurt and Dickson police took Vaughn into custody.

A man who lives nearby described the moment.

“I turned off the lights. And crouched down in my kitchen and called 911. He refused to put his hands in the air and was screaming obscenities. I thought these three shots would not be the end of it because he was not cooperating,” the witness said.

Vaughn was charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of reckless endangerment, and three counts of domestic assault.

The girlfriend, Cara Ingram, was taken into Williamson County jail where she had an outstanding warrants for failure to appear.