Police investigate after shots fired into North Nashville Waffle House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after gunshots were fired at a North Nashville Waffle House early Thursday morning.

It happened at the location on Clarksville Pike around 5 a.m.

At least three shots were fired into the business, shattering the glass windows and doors, according to police.

There were patrons and staff inside at the time of the shooting though no one was injured.

No suspect description was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

