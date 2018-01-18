Police: 2 stole from Green Hills Nordstrom, led chase into Fairview

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say two people were arrested Thursday after thousands of dollars in purses was stolen from the Nordstrom store in Green Hills.

The suspects, whose identities have yet to be released, were taken into custody after allegedly leading authorities on a chase into Williamson County.

Metro police say the chase ended after their rental minivan hit spike strips at Highway 100 and Interstate 840 in Fairview.

The suspects reportedly have California IDs. Their names have yet to be released.

Metro police said law enforcement from all over Middle Tennessee helped with the arrests, including Williamson, Humphreys, Dickson, and Hickman counties, as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Fairview Police Department.

