Perpetrators of violence against women are rarely strangers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In Tennessee and nationwide, certain crimes are more likely to claim women as victims.

According to data from the TBI, in 2016 in Tennessee, 98 percent of the victims of forcible rape were women or girls.

Sixty-eight percent of kidnapping victims, 81 percent of stalking victims, and 64 percent of intimidation victims were female.

The data shows that the perpetrators of these crimes are rarely strangers. In Tennessee, 39 percent of crimes committed against women (excluding property crimes) are committed by the victim’s intimate partner.

Other perpetrators include family members or acquaintances of the victim. Only 6 percent of these crimes against women were committed by strangers. Thirty-nine of the 111 women killed in Tennessee in 2016 were killed by an intimate partner.

These trends are not unique to Tennessee. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 in 4 women report experiencing intimate partner violence.

If you need assistance or know someone who does, here are some domestic violence resources: