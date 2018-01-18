New workforce housing complex coming to Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Nashville broke ground on a new workforce housing complex in Edgehill.

It’s something we’ve been tracking in our Nashville 2018 project, looking at how the city is handling the epic growth that affects all of us.

The new complex sits at the corner of 12th Avenue South and Wedgewood. It will have 160 units with different floorplans and one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Mayor Megan Barry has been working on creating more affordable housing, and this particular piece of land is actually owned by the city. They donated it to the project to keep costs low, and they’re partnering with a private developer to build it.

“This has been a 2 year project. We figured out along the way that there were a lot of issues with this piece of land that had to be abated before we could get to this place today,” Mayor Barry said Thursday.

She continued, “This is a neighborhood that not only said they wanted some, [but] they came back and said they wanted more affordable housing, and we need more of that across Nashville.”

