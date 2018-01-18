Nashville mom accused of drinking while driving with 2-month-old son in tow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mother was arrested Thursday morning after Metro police say she wrecked her car while drinking vodka with her 2-month-old son in tow.

Denisha Williams, 33, reportedly showed up to someone’s home on Brick Church Pike saying she needed help.

According to Metro police, it was 7 degrees outside, and her son was only wearing a onesie.

Her arrest report indicates she told police she was drinking vodka and had crashed her car into a tree down the road.

Authorities stated that as first responders tried to take the baby to the hospital to be evaluated, Williams allegedly hit a fire captain in the mouth.

The mother faces charges of child endangerment, assault, public intoxication, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Williams is first due in court Friday morning.