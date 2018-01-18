Nashville makes list of 20 cities vying for new Amazon headquarters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Amazon announced Thursday it narrowed the list of potential cities for its second headquarters to 20 cities, including Nashville.

Amazon said it will employ 50,000 people and spend $5 billion in the city where it builds its second headquarters.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry said she is excited to have made Amazon’s top 20 list for a second headquarters.

“Over the coming weeks and months, we look forward to working more closely with Amazon to show them why Music City would be the perfect fit for their company,” said Mayor Barry.

We are excited to have made Amazon’s top 20 list for a second headquarters. Over the coming weeks and months, we look forward to working more closely with @amazon to show them why Music City would be the perfect fit for their company. — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) January 18, 2018

The cities are:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington D.C.

Amazon received 238 proposals from cities in North America and expects to make a final decision this year.

The company previously said it was looking at metropolitan areas with 1 million people and a stable, business-friendly environment. Other influential criteria includes close proximity to an airport and universities.

The 20 cities that are moving on in the selection process will work with Amazon over the coming months to “evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership,” the company said.

Amazon’s current headquarters is in Seattle, Washington.