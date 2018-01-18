Nashville Boat show rows into Music City Center this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Music City Center is home to the Nashville Boat Show this weekend.

There are hundreds of boats on display and activities for every member of the family.

Some of the fun features at this year’s show include interactive virtual reality experience, hands-on classes. and a catch-and-release trout pond for kids.

Mark Sheriff, owner of Boat Locker in Hermitage, told News 2 that 2018 is shaping up to be the best year for the boating industry yet and that boating is a big part of Nashville’s economy.

“2018 really is a pivitol year for us. It’s bringing boating into one of the major industries, that hopefully Nashville and Tennessee will recognize that this brings a lot of money to the table for the city and the state,” said Sheriff.

Sheriff also said that if you want to be on the water this summer, you’ll need to order a boat now.

The Boat Show is open until 9 p.m. tonight and is happening at the Music City Center through Sunday.