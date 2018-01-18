Morgan Ward, Whitsitt Elementary School, January 18, 2018

Innovative, nurturing, exceptional!

That’s what parents and peers say about Morgan Ward, a first grade teacher at Whitsitt Elementary School in Nashville.

She finds creative way to engage students so they’re life long learners.

And she’s compassionate, going as far as purchasing clothing for students in need.

So we salute Morgan Ward as our news 2 Educator of the Week.

Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery, which as raised more than 4 billion dollars for education programs.

