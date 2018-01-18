Medical cannabis bill filed, but focus first on ‘comprehensive’ opioid abuse bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two major health issues, cannabis and opioids, are getting plenty renewed attention on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill as one major bill was filed Thursday and another is expected next week.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally said Thursday that a “comprehensive” opioids bill is expected to be introduced next week by Governor Bill Haslam to deal with what’s been called the state’s top health crisis.

It comes as a new bill called “The Medical Cannabis Only Act” was filed by the Republican lawmakers, who led a task force last year looking into the issue.

While the medical cannabis bill is ready, top Senate Republicans have another priority first.

“I appreciate the discussion around marijuana and its popularity amongst people but actually I am more interested in how we are going to deal with our opioid crisis,” said Senate Finance Committee Chair Bo Watson of Chattanooga. “My attention is on the direct problem that we know exists today as we sit here today.”

Watson, along with Lt. Gov. McNally, Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris, and Senator Ferrell Haile told reporters their focus will be on the opioid bill before they address the medical cannabis, which all have expressed reservation.

While calling uses of medical cannabis a potential “gateway drug,” the Lt. Governor said he expected the opioid bill from the governor “in the next week or so.”

He added “I think in this bill you will see a treatment component, a law enforcement component and then an education component and I think it will be a very comprehensive bill.”

During another task force last year on the opioid issue, there was talk of an extensive public relations campaign about abuse, help for addicts and hiring 25 more Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents.

Earlier in the day, the 70-page bill filed Thursday called “The Medical Cannabis Only Act” would allow a variety of cannabis oil products, but not smoking of the plant often referred to as marijuana.

The bill establishes a nine-member commission to oversee licensing, regulation and dispensing of the cannabis products.

The measure specifies conditions where doctors can prescribe cannabis.

They include cancer, PTSD and Parkinson’s, but the bill would allow the commission to approve individual requests from doctor for patients.