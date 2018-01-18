Krispy Kreme wants you to choose its newest glaze

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – To kick off 2018, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is giving America an awesome, unprecedented experience by letting you decide for the first time ever an all-new Glazed Doughnut flavor for the brand’s iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut.

For the first time ever, Krispy Kreme fans will have the chance to vote today through Jan. 22 for creation of an all-new Glazed Doughnut flavor. Will it be blueberry, caramel, lemon or maple?

Through Jan. 22, Krispy Kreme fans will have the opportunity to dream, debate and vote for an all-new Glazed Doughnut flavor from four choices: blueberry, caramel, lemon and maple. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts’ world-class culinary innovators will then craft, taste and perfect the winning Glazed Doughnut flavor, and the brand will offer the all-new Glazed Doughnut for a full week this spring at participating Krispy Kreme shops throughout the U.S.

“In 2017, our fans responded with tremendous enthusiasm regarding how we innovated around our Original Glazed Doughnut. We turned it green for St. Patrick’s Day. We eclipsed it with mouth-watering chocolate glaze for the total solar eclipse. And we sweetened it with warm gingerbread molasses to create a new holiday glazed favorite,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “To begin this year, we’re tapping that enthusiasm and mobilizing that engagement to make our fans full-fledged innovation partners. It’s an unprecedented step for Krispy Kreme as a brand and enhances what is already an awesome doughnut experience for our customers.”

The voting will be done exclusively online at www.voteforglaze.com. Fans can place one vote daily then share their vote to campaign for their favorite flavor via social media using #VoteForGlaze and tagging krispykreme. The winning all-new Glazed Doughnut flavor will be announced Jan. 25.