Kentucky surgeon accused of showing up for work drunk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky doctor has been accused of showing up to perform a surgery while under the influence of alcohol.

Lexington police Sgt. Jervis Middleton says that Dr. Theodore Gerstle was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication.

Baptist Health Lexington spokeswoman Ruth Ann Childers tells news outlets that police were called Monday afternoon after Gerstle decided to leave the hospital and walked out. The plastic surgeon had not arrived at an operating room before the hospital received a report about a potentially intoxicated physician there.

Childers says Gerstle has been suspended and will not be practicing until the investigation into the incident has concluded.

It is unclear if Gerstle has a lawyer.