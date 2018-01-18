Execution date set for Tennessee prisoner convicted of murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the first time in nearly five years, an execution date has been set by the Tennessee Supreme Court for one of the state’s Death Row inmates.

Billy Ray Irick’s execution is now scheduled for on Aug. 9, 2018.

According to Supreme Court documents, Irick’s execution was initially set for Oct. 7, 2014, but that was delayed due to challenges of the constitutionality of Tennessee’s lethal injection protocol.

Irick attorneys filed a counter motion Thursday, saying since the state just adopted a new lethal injection protocol “just last week, the Court should not set any execution dates.”

“Mr. Irick and others intend to challenge the new protocol in court,” the filing from his attorney states, noting that he needs time to consult with experts and prepare his arguments.

He’s been on death row since 1986 for the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl.

This is the first execution date set since 2013, and if the execution is carried out, it would be state’s first since 2009.

There are currently 59 men and one woman Tennessee’s death row.