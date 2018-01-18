Elderly couple displaced after fire at Madison apartment

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An elderly couple escaped after their Madison apartment caught fire early Thursday morning.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard.

The couple was asleep when they woke to smoke, which investigators say may have began from an oxygen machine.

The fire was quickly put out and contained to the couple’s belongings.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist the couple with housing.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.