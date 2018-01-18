Contraceptive app under fire for unwanted pregnancies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN) — A contraceptive app is under fire after more than three dozen users experienced unplanned pregnancies.

The Natural Cycles app, a certified contraceptive in Europe, uses an algorithm to predict when a woman is most fertile. But a Swedish hospital is raising attention about unintended pregnancies related to the app.

Södersjukhuset hospital in Stockholm said at least 37 women sought abortions at its facilities after using it as a birth control method.

The app has nearly 700,000 users worldwide.

The makers of Natural Cycles are searching for answers and ways to fix the problem. Officials say, no contraception is 100-percent effective. In the US it bills itself as a fertility monitoring app rather than a contraception method. The company’s website warns that one out of 100 women who use the app, may become pregnant.