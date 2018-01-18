Bedford County inmate escapes jail for 3rd time; Search underway

BEDFORD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who has escaped for the third time from a jail in Bedford County early Thursday morning.

The Bedford County Sheriff said Andrew Marshall escaped the Bedford County jail during the overnight hours.

Marshall was among three inmates who escaped from the jail in September 2017. He escaped again with two other inmates in October 2017.

He was jailed on misdemeanor charges.

Anyone who knows of Marshall’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-684-3232.