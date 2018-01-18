54-count indictment handed down to 15 gang members in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fifteen members of the Mongols Motorcycle Club were handed down a 54-count indictment by federal officials on Thursday.

The Mongols chapter of Clarksville allegedly engaged in murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, extortion, robbery, drug trafficking and other crimes.

Twelve of the gang members are accused in a racketeering conspiracy while three others are also accused in large-scale drug trafficking and Hobbs Act robberies.

The indictments were first announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions with a formal announcement in Clarksville led by U.S. Attorney Don Cochran of the Middle District of Tennessee.

The indictment states the Mongols Motorcycle Club identifies itself as an “outlaw” motorcycle gang. It is a nationwide and international organization with chapters located in different geographical areas, including Tennessee.

Thursday morning, local, state, an federal law enforcement officers began arresting those named in the indictment. As of 12 p.m., all but one had been taken into custody.

The indictment details allegations of violent, criminal activity and drug trafficking in and around the Clarksville, Tennessee, area beginning in or about March 2015.

The alleged crimes were committed by certain Mongols members or associates and continued until indictment was handed down Thursday.

The 12 individuals charged in the racketeering conspiracy are:

James Wesley Frazier, a/k/a “Slo-Mo,” a/k/a “Special,” 30, of Clarksville

Aelix Santiago, a/k/a “Goon,” a/k/a “Big O,” a/k/a “Big Offit,” 29, of Clarksville

Kyle Heade, 30, formerly of Fort Campbell, Kentucky

Joel Aldridge, a/k/a “Sleezy,” a/k/a “Spoon,” 36, of Clarksville

James Hines, a/k/a “Fester,” 42, of Clarksville

Michael Forrester, Jr., a/k/a “Stix,” 29, of Clarksville

Stephen Cole, a/k/a “Lurch,” 36, of Clarksville

Jamie Hern, a/k/a “J-Roc,” 38, of Clarksville

Robert Humiston, a/k/a “Bric,” a/k/a “Brichands,” 25, of Dover, Tennessee

Michael Myers, a/k/a “Yea Yea,” 33, of Oak Grove, Kentucky

Michael Levi West, a/k/a “Smurf,” a/k/a “Blue,” 35, of Clarksville

Adrianna Frazier, a/k/a “Adrianna Miles,” 32, of Owensboro, Kentucky

Charged with large scale drug trafficking:

Derek Leighton Stanley, 43, of Owensboro, Kentucky

Charged with offenses related to Hobbs Act Robbery:

Timothy Grant, 31, of Clarksville, Tennessee

Dustin McCracken, a/k/a “D,” 28, of Clarksville

The gang member that has yet to be arrested was identified as Steven Cole. Federal officials said his whereabouts are unknown.

Allegations of criminal conduct contained in the indictment include:

Holding weekly meetings of the Mongols Clarksville Chapter at various residences and businesses in Clarksville, for the purpose of discussing club business and paying dues to support the criminal activities of the club

Kidnapping and assaulting an individual, using a firearm and a Taser, at a motel in Clarksville on April 20, 2015

Setting fire to and destroying the Sin City Motorcycle Clubhouse in Clarksville on May 17, 2015

Kidnapping two individuals at gunpoint in the Clarksville area on May 22, 2015, and transporting them to a cemetery in Bumpus Mills, Tenn., where one individual was murdered by shooting the victim at least 8 times, including once in the head

Robbing two individuals at gunpoint in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Clarksville on July 3, 2015

Breaking into a home in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on July 4, 2015, and pistol whipping the resident and stealing the resident’s belongings while holding the victim at knifepoint

On numerous occasions, travelling to California and transporting an aggregate total of at least 50 pounds of methamphetamine and bringing it back to Tennessee for distribution in Tennessee and Kentucky

Delivering an aggregate total of at least $300,000 in cash, the proceeds of methamphetamine sales, to a co-conspirator member of the Mongols California Harbor Chapter

On January 9, 2016, in Clarksville, purchasing 80-90 pills containing Oxymorphone, a schedule II substance, in exchange for $3,000-$3,500

On January 16, 2016, in Clarksville, attempting to purchase 90 pills containing Oxymorphone, in exchange for $5,400; during this deal, Kyle Heade shot and wounded another individual, using a 9mm handgun

Kidnapping two individuals at a residence in Clarksville and holding them at gunpoint while they interrogated one of the victims and searched the residence for drug proceeds on January 17, 2016

On April 24, 2016, three of the individuals charged were travelling from Oak Grove, Kentucky to Boone County, Missouri, where they were stopped by law enforcement for travelling in a stolen vehicle and found in possession of a Glock 9mm pistol with an extra 30 round magazine and a .40 caliber handgun; 113 grams of 100 percent pure methamphetamine; and varying amounts of other illegal controlled substances

On May 11, 2016, one of the individuals charged sold approximately 3 grams of 96 percent pure methamphetamine to another individual

Attempting to murder an individual on July 14, 2016, by shooting the victim multiple times for wearing clothing identifying himself as a member of another motorcycle club

From Oct. 26, 2016, through on or about Nov. 9, 2016, kidnapping a woman from a hotel in Nashville, and physically assaulting her and threatening her while interrogating her about the death of a co-conspirator member of the Mongols Harbor Chapter in California

“Last year, we secured the convictions of more than 1,200 gang members, and, as this case makes clear, we are not slowing down. I want to thank the ATF and all of our incredible state, county, and local law enforcement partners who helped make today’s indictment possible, including the Clarksville and Owensboro Police Departments, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and four county sheriff’s offices,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

He continued, “Today’s indictment is the next step in our efforts to dismantle gangs and stop the spread of deadly drugs and violent crime.”

“Attorney General Sessions has made it clear that prosecuting violent offenders and reducing violent crime is a top priority of the Department of Justice,” said U.S. Attorney Don Cochran.

He continued, “Today’s indictment and arrests have resulted in the removal of many dangerous individuals from neighborhoods in and around middle Tennessee and we intend to vigorously prosecute these individuals and hold them accountable for their actions. I commend the many law enforcement officers and prosecutors who have dedicated enormous amounts of time and effort in bringing these charges.”