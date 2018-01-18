3 people arrested, more than 230 pounds of drugs seized in East Nashville raid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police in east Nashville made a huge drug bust Thursday, resulting in three arrests and the seizure of drugs, money and weapons.

Police executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Hickory Trace Cove, where they seized more than 220 grams of heroin-cocaine mix, 16 grams of marijuana, three loaded handguns, three rifles, a 2013 Dodge Charger police said was allegedly used in drug transactions, and $9,839 in cash.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Devonte Jackson, 30-year-old Demetria Ferrell, and her sister, 24-year-old Breanna Ferrell on multiple

drug and gun charges.

Jackson, who was already a convicted felon, is being held on $135,000 bond. Demetria Ferrell is being held on $48,000 bond and her sister Breanna is being held on $131,000 bond.

Police said the three are also facing felony child endangerment charges for three kids being in the home. The kids were aged 11, 7, and 3 weeks old. They were released to the custody of a family member.