BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homeowner was injured in a fire at a home in Bedford County Wednesday evening.

The fire began at a home on Coop Road in Bell Buckle around 5 p.m.

The Bedford County Fire Department said one person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The fire department returned to the home later Wednesday night after the fire rekindled.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was released.