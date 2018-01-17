Woman pushes for change after brother killed by rock thrown from I-24

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family is hoping for a change to overpasses after their loved one was killed when a rock was thrown onto Interstate 24 East.

Thursday marks 26 years since Corporal Larry Hazelwood was killed in Smyrna.

The Mt. Juliet native was a Marine who participated in the Persian Gulf War. He was only 22 years old when his life was cut short.

“When they threw it over, it killed him instantly,” his twin sitter Lara Hazelwood told News 2.

It is a day she will never forget.

“This prank turned into a death. My life, my families lives, my friends have changed forever,” she said.

She says Larry was driving home from work in the middle of the night when two teenagers threw a large rock off the overpass at mile marker 68, killing him instantly.

It’s a nightmare Hazelwood re-lives every time she drives.

“Every time I go underneath an overpass I think about that,” she told News 2.

Now, she is pushing for change.

“It just one day kind of hit me. It was like, there something I got to do,” she said.

She says the idea hit her following a string of rock-throwing incidents last fall. She has started a Facebook page in her brother’s honor to raise awareness about the dangers.

“You shouldn’t have to worry about driving down the road and worried about something flying off an overpass or whatever. That should be the least of your worries,” said Hazelwood.

Education is just part of her efforts; she wants barriers or fences installed on overpasses.

“Something to keep from a rock, 54-pound rock, or any kind of objects, being thrown over, but it’s not just objects, but people are throwing themselves over these overpasses,” she told News 2.

Hazelwood says she knows fences can’t be installed at all overpasses. She would like to start with the overpass where her brother’s life was taken and hopes it would be a requirement for new overpasses that are built.

She says she has already met with state reps and TDOT officials who are looking at gathering bids for the project. She said there should be an update in the fall.

Hazelwood says the two teenagers were arrested the day her brother was buried after bragging about the incident at a party.

Police still do not have any suspects from the string of rock-throwing incidents from last fall in the Antioch area. If you have any information, call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

PREVIOUS STORIES: