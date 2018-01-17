Wind chills below zero this morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Harsh wind chills below zero are starting the day, and bitter cold air does not leave until the end of the week.

Despite some sun,the snow pack will keep afternoon readings in the teens to lower 20s.

Overnight, temperatures fall to the single digits. This is pipe bursting weather, so make sure to give them extra attention.

A nice thaw will take place by the end of the week and into the weekend. Snow will completely melt as highs head to the 50s even 60s Saturday to Sunday.

By then, our next weather maker is expected to arrive with rain on Sunday evening.

