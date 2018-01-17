Williamson County Schools closed after surveying county’s roads

There are 2 videos inside this story. Click here to see both from the News 2 app.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – School officials in Williamson County took a school bus out to test the roads before deciding to close for Thursday.

Many streets, especially those in compact neighborhoods, remain covered in snow and possible ice after temperatures dropped to single digits.

Meteorologist Davis Nolan got to ride along on Wednesday as they assessed the roadways.

School official Jason Golden explained how different this weather situation is from most.

“Ordinarily, and I think you may have experienced this, too, when we have heavy precipitation in Middle Tennessee, it might be 30° or 28° and we get snow. Within a day or so, that snow melts off. What happened here was we got a lot of snow and then the temperature dropped to single digits for several nights, and the snow that came down really became a hard freeze, and is it packed it really became icy on the roads,” he told News 2.

Golden said this latest weather system has made it easier for them to evaluated, though, because the precipitation has been so widespread.

“Under ordinary circumstances, we have spotters out three in the morning, four in the morning, checking our traditional spots that usually get iced over quicker to determine if we can have school across the county. But in this particular case, it was so comprehensive it doesn’t take a lot of driving around to figure out that we’ve got a lot of problems out there,” he said.

