Weather, school closings impact Metro families in need of feeding their children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With school cancelled again, many metro families find themselves in a bind and in need of aid to feed their children.

In some ways it was the perfect a storm. A weekend, followed by a holiday, followed by three snow days, and yet another weekend on the way has Second Harvest Food Bank working double time. But they’re in need of help as well.

Inside the food bank’s fridge, the key to volunteers staying warm, is to stay moving.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of our organization throughout the year,” said Jayme Day, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. “But at a time like this, we have a huge need for them to step up to the plate, and come and help us.”

That need grows by the day, as schools from around Middle Tennessee cancel class. Food for some families is now running low.

“Many of our families obviously haven’t been able to go to work, so that means they’re not getting paid, children haven’t been able to go to school,” Day explained. “Families are going to need emergency assistance, so we are here for them.”

That assistance is packed and stacked in emergency food boxes, ready to be picked up.

“We actually have a number of emergency food boxes that have already been prepacked,” said Day. “They’ll have a chicken soup, pasta, tomato sauce, mac n cheese and peanut butter, and a can of green beans.”

The boxes can be picked up at the Second Harvest Food Bank headquarters. Metro Schools also tweeted that the food can be found at a number of resource centers around town on Thursday: