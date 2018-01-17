Titans GM on coaching search: ‘Not a set number on candidates’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans are on day three of their coaching search and names are starting to circulate in the rumor mill.

Former head coach Mike Mularkey and the team parted ways Monday after a 9-7 season and a run to the divisional round of the playoffs. The Titans now search for their fourth head coach in 10 years.

Where do the Titans go from here? General manager Jon Robinson will begin interviews Thursday, with Mike Vrabel, a former NFL linebacker and current defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans.

Robinson is free to interview an assistant from any team who’s season is over. A name that has also come up is Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

The problem for the Titans is that they would have to wait until the Patriots’ season is over, which could be after the Super Bowl. Many believe that McDaniels could be headed to division rival Indianapolis Colts.

But Jon Robinson isn’t putting a time or set number of candidates on this coaching hire for the Titans.

“Like I said, I think there’s not a set number on candidates and we want the right guy for the job,” said Robinson.

The waiting game begins, but once the season is over, things could get interesting for the Tennessee Titans and their coaching search.

MORE: JOE BIDDLE: It’s a business