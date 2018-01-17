Snow helps Metro Police catch burglary suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two suspects are accused of breaking into a business on Centennial Boulevard in West Nashville Wednesday morning.

The suspects apparently used bolt cutters to get into the business called Wirehouse.

A security company saw the suspects on surveillance video and called police.

When the suspects tried to leave, they could not drive away because their car was stuck in the snow.

They tried to run from the scene.

But officers set up a perimeter and a police dog tracked one of the two suspects, who was arrested.

A second suspect is still on the loose.

No information about the two has been released. Metro police are asking anyone with information to call them.