Snow-covered roads make it hard for Rutherford County firemen to respond

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many back roads in Rutherford County are still covered with snow and black ice in some places, making it difficult for drivers to get around.

It’s also causing a problem for county firemen.

Fire officials say even though their fire trucks are huge and weigh quite a bit, they still have to be careful trying to navigate the dangerous roads.

Whenever there is an emergency, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue workers have to respond– rain, sleet or snow.

“Our response has slowed down considerably because of the slick roads,” said Chief Larry Farley. “We can’t run at a faster speed than we normally do.”

The fire engines are equipped with chains which helps give the trucks traction.

“When you turn them on it throws the chains up under the tires, so when we’re going down slick roads we use those chains to keep us from sliding to try and get there as quickly and as safely as you can,” Farley said.

Another problem for firemen in this heavy snow is other drivers not moving over when the trucks are rushing to emergencies.

“Of course people are afraid to get off the road, so they just stop right in the middle of the road, so we have to try and maneuver around them because they are afraid if they get off the road or shoulder they will get stuck and won’t be able to go,” the chief said. “They are already a little cautious anyway so I think they sometime panic.”

Just like all the other drivers, this snow can’t melt soon enough for firemen.