At least 1 shot during attempted robbery in North Nashville

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday afternoon in North Nashville.

Metro police were called at 1:25 p.m. to Osage Street near the intersection 24th Avenue North in North Nashville, where the shooting reportedly occurred.

(Photo: WKRN)

According to police at the scene, two suspects tried to rob the victim, who was sitting in a car, when at least one shot was fired. The person in the car was hit in the leg.

Officers investigating at the nearby Burch Street told News 2 the victim drove there before calling 911. The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not yet known if the suspects were taken into custody. Further details weren’t released.

