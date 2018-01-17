At least 1 shot during attempted robbery in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday afternoon in North Nashville.

Metro police were called at 1:25 p.m. to Osage Street near the intersection 24th Avenue North in North Nashville, where the shooting reportedly occurred.

According to police at the scene, two suspects tried to rob the victim, who was sitting in a car, when at least one shot was fired. The person in the car was hit in the leg.

Officers investigating at the nearby Burch Street told News 2 the victim drove there before calling 911. The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not yet known if the suspects were taken into custody. Further details weren’t released.

