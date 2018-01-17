Second Harvest opens emergency food box locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After two rounds of snow and dangerously cold wind chills, Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee has opened emergency food box locations.
Families are asked to bring ID for all household members each time they get a box. Accepted IDs include driver’s licenses, birth certificates, and state-issued IDs.
Families are also asked to bring a proof of their address, which can include a piece of mail, a bill, or even their lease agreement if they have one.
Below is a list of locations where food boxes can be picked up. Families can also contact 2-1-1 for the nearest location along with hours. 2-1-1 call specialists know that there may be a spike in call volume specific to food assistance.
Salvation Army Magness Potter Center
611 Stockell Street
Nashville, TN 37207
615-242-0411 ext. 225
Monday-Thursday 1-4pm
Salvation Army Nashville South
529 Paragon Mills
Nashville, TN 37211
615-837-2444
Tuesday & Wednesday 1-5pm
Watkins Park Community Center
616 17th Avenue North
Nashville, TN 37203
615-862-8468
Wednesday 11am-2pm
Madison Hispanic-American Seventh Day Adventist
1605 Neelys Bend
Madison, TN 37115
615-865-1119
Wednesday 3-7pm; Sunday 12-4pm
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
1628 Rosa L Parks Blvd.
Nashville, TN 37208
615-727-7200
Monday – Friday 8:30-10am (closed Thursday)
Martha O’ Bryan Center
711 South 7th Street
Nashville, TN 37206
615-254-1791
Tuesday-Friday 2-5pm; Saturday 9am-12pm
Napier Community Center
73 Fairfield Avenue
Nashville, TN 37210
615-256-4474
Tuesday-Thursday 11am-1pm