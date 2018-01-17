Second Harvest opens emergency food box locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After two rounds of snow and dangerously cold wind chills, Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee has opened emergency food box locations.

Families are asked to bring ID for all household members each time they get a box. Accepted IDs include driver’s licenses, birth certificates, and state-issued IDs.

Families are also asked to bring a proof of their address, which can include a piece of mail, a bill, or even their lease agreement if they have one.

Below is a list of locations where food boxes can be picked up. Families can also contact 2-1-1 for the nearest location along with hours. 2-1-1 call specialists know that there may be a spike in call volume specific to food assistance.

Salvation Army Magness Potter Center

611 Stockell Street

Nashville, TN 37207

615-242-0411 ext. 225

Monday-Thursday 1-4pm

Salvation Army Nashville South

529 Paragon Mills

Nashville, TN 37211

615-837-2444

Tuesday & Wednesday 1-5pm

Watkins Park Community Center

616 17th Avenue North

Nashville, TN 37203

615-862-8468

Wednesday 11am-2pm

Madison Hispanic-American Seventh Day Adventist

1605 Neelys Bend

Madison, TN 37115

615-865-1119

Wednesday 3-7pm; Sunday 12-4pm

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

1628 Rosa L Parks Blvd.

Nashville, TN 37208

615-727-7200

Monday – Friday 8:30-10am (closed Thursday)

Martha O’ Bryan Center

711 South 7th Street

Nashville, TN 37206

615-254-1791

Tuesday-Friday 2-5pm; Saturday 9am-12pm

Napier Community Center

73 Fairfield Avenue

Nashville, TN 37210

615-256-4474

Tuesday-Thursday 11am-1pm