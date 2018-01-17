Metro police create webpage to list every murder case of 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every single murder case of 2017 is now listed on the Metro Nashville Police Department’s website.

The victims are listed in chronological order with each of their names linking to an individual page with a few more details about each case.

Metro police also provided a breakdown of the victims with bar graphs denoting how many had an arrest history, how they were killed, gender, race, and age.

In total, 107 people were murdered in Nashville last year—18 females and 89 males. The victims were majority black with 67, while 27 were white, 12 were Hispanic, and 1 was Asian.

As for age range, more people were murdered between the ages of 16 and 20 than another age group. Ages 21 to 25 followed next with 16 victims.

In total, 15 victims were age 17 and younger, with 11 of the suspects age 17 and under.