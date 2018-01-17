Metro emergency rooms flooded with sledding injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With students getting another snow day Thursday, many families will be hitting the hills and parks for some sledding.

And while sledding is fun, it also means more kids in the emergency room.

Vanderbilt University Children’s Hospital alone has seen roughly 15 sledding-related injuries in the last couple of days.

Donald Arnold, M.D. is a Professor of Pediatrics and Emergency Medicine at Vanderbilt Children’s.

“We don’t get much snow and ice here in Nashville. But when we do, we want kids to go out and have fun,” said Dr. Arnold. “Sledding is fun. Let’s let them do it. But let’s allow them to do it safely.”

Dr. Arnold offered these tips for parents when taking the kids out sledding:

Dress your kids warmly. Children lose body heat much more quickly than adults

Don’t sled around stationary objects like trees, cars or buildings

Never tow a child behind an ATV or vehicle

Wear a helmet!

“Most of the injuries we see are cuts and bruises, and an occasional broken bone,” said Dr. Arnold. “But the serious injuries we see are head and neck injuries. Most of our kids wear bike helmets. Wear a helmet when you sled. Make sure your child has a helmet.”

Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital offers more information about sledding safety here: https://www.childrenshospital.vanderbilt.org/services.php?mid=12642