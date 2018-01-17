Keith Urban to play free concert at Exit/IN tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country superstar Keith Urban is giving a free concert at the Exit/IN tonight.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show is set to start at 7 p.m

If you missed the announcement, so did everyone else. There hasn’t been one. Urban first posted about the concert on his Twitter page this afternoon and word has spread fast.

If you’re heading to the Exit/IN get their early. Hundreds of people are expected. You can also watch from home on Facebook Live.

Music News and Rumors says Urban may announce his next tour with Kelsea Ballerini tonight

Keith Urban will reportedly announce his upcoming tour with special guest Kelsea Ballerini during his special Facebook Live stream on Wednesday, January 17. pic.twitter.com/njayR6ftzh — Music News & Rumors (@MusicNewsRumor) January 17, 2018