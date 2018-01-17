NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The three teenage robbery suspects arrested Tuesday in a Bordeaux neighborhood were taken into custody thanks, in part, to an off-duty police officer.

Brian Woodard has been a Metro-Nashville officer for five years now.

“I want you to know I am a part of the community. I am fully vested in the community. I want to feel as safe as you,” he told News 2.

He was out walking his dogs Tuesday morning when he saw the suspects speed through his area in an SUV.

It drove through his community’s round-a-bout, a structure Woodard helped build and pay for, something he’s proud of.

“Yeah, I was disappointed, but we will get out here when the snow melts and get it like it was,” Officer Woodard said.

That SUV was the allegedly stolen getaway vehicle of three teenagers accused of robbing a nearby food market. They’re now identified as Reggie Lyons, 18, Torion Bean, 18, and Chad Burke-Alexander, 17.

The three face multiple criminal charges after they allegedly rushed into the Bordeaux Food Store, held the employees at gunpoint, and stole both cash and cigarettes.

The crime is even more personal to Officer Woodard who knows the employees and shops there himself.

“We are all invested in this area one way or another. We want to see it get better. We know it can get better,” he told News 2.

Woodard’s quick call to police got officers on the scene soon. A K-9 tracked the suspects to a Mexico Drive home. They surrendered an hour later.

On the way to jail, the officer says he counselled one of the suspects, 18-year-old Torion Bean—the accused getaway driver.

“I took it as an opportunity to get him on the right path, so on the way to jail, spoke to him about making this your first and last time, and consider who you hang with and where you hang out at, and you got a lot of life to live. He was very receptive to it,” Officer Woodard said.

“He actually promised me that you will never have to see me in your jail again. I said I am going to hold you to that. I am going to hold you to that,” Woodard continued.