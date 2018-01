CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A head-on crash closed all lanes of westbound traffic on Interstate 40 early Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. in Crossville near mile marker 316.

TDOT said a car hit a tractor-trailer head-on. Details on any injuries weren’t immediately known.

The roadway is expected to remain closed until at least 7:30 p.m. Eastbound traffic is affected with no delays.