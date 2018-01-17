Crews work overtime to treat snow-covered country roads in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just when people in Rutherford County thought the snow had ended, they woke Wednesday to find even more of the white stuff falling.

With temperatures dropping below freezing last night, it didn’t help things as some of that snow turned to ice, making it a slippery commute for some.

Road crews have been working overtime trying to get to the hundreds and hundreds of miles of backroads as most are still covered with snow.

Even though the sun came out Wednesday, it will take some time before all of the snow is melted.

They’re the roads less traveled–the backwoods county roads, covered with trees, and the pavement covered with snow.

Bart Yeargan has lived in Rutherford County for 72 years. He’s been through this before and is prepared whenever there is snow and slick roads.

“I got four -wheel drive and then I got a 1,000 pound round bale in the back and all, and I get around pretty well over the fields, or in the road or most of the time in the ditch,” Yeargan told News 2.

Yeargan said this gives a vehicle more traction, but even with the extra weight, you have to drive with care.

“If you get out of hand and driving foolish, you can end up in a ditch,” he said.

Road crews cleared the roads with more vehicular traffic first, but there are more than 700 miles of county roads and there is no way to get to them all.

It’s something Yeargan has come to expect.

“It’s inconvenient to some of us out here on the roads and all trying to continue, especially the county roads and all, but it’s been okay, it’s just a part of life,” he told News 2.

County road officials say crews are trying to get to as many backroads as they can, so folks just need to be patient.