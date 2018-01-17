Car taken during deadly Madison carjacking found near Talbot’s Corner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The car stolen during a violent and deadly Madison carjacking earlier this week has been found.

Metro police said they located Maria Brown’s 2005 Nissan Altima in the Parkwood area just north of Talbot’s Corner. It was near the intersection of Sennadale and Cynthia lanes.

An investigation is ongoing into the case after Brown, 29, was reportedly shot as a gunman attempted to rob her and the other person inside her car.

Metro police said neither of the women had any cash, so the gunman fired one shot into the car, hitting Brown in the torso. The gunman then removed both women from the car and took off.

Brown died a short time later at TriStar Skyline Medical Center. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of the Nissan Altima is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or log onto the Crime Stoppers website, www.NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com.

You can provide information to Crime Stoppers anonymously and qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.