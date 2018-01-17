As Hartsville grows, focus shifts toward bettering roadways

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lot of local roads need improvement, and they’re not just in Nashville. Some of them are in Hartsville.

Trousdale County has grown significantly in the past 10 years, and things don’t seem to be slowing down.

Of course that means more traffic, especially along Highway 141, and officials are planning for it.

“We’re at about 8,500 county population, and the city’s about 3,500,” said Dwight Jewell, Hartsville/Trousdale Co. Zoning & Building.

That may not seem like a lot, but many times in a small city, the roads aren’t ready for a rapid increase.

“We’re impacted a great deal by not just statewide or not just Nashville, but also what’s happening in Lebanon, what’s happening in Gallatin, Lafayette, Carthage because we sit kind of at the hub of a wheel with 5 other major fairly good sized cities within 15 minute of us so whatever happens anywhere around us always affects us a great deal,” said Jewell.

So there are some road projects underway.

Jewell said, “141, highway from the old road from Lebanon into Hartsville, has been almost completed. There’s a leg that will go across the river with a new river bridge and tie into Highway 10 and goes up to Lafayette that’s moving into the bid stage I guess you would say.”

Trousdale County Zoning & Building Administrator Dwight Jewell calls the 141 corridor a “bottleneck area,” but says it still doesn’t compare to Nashville.

“No way. That’s not even apples and apples; that’s apples and oranges. I can be from my house to the airport in 35 minutes in traffic, you know, bad traffic, 45 minutes,” Jewell told News 2.

He told News 2 that right now, there’s no set time frame for the road work to be finished, but he and other city officials realize there’s still much more that needs to be done, and it is going to happen.