Apple hiring for work-at-home positions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A major company is looking to add to their workforce and the best part is you wouldn’t even have to leave your couch to do the job.

Apple is looking to fill about 50 AppleCare work-at-home positions nationwide.

The folks who are hired will help provide tech support for Apple products like iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

The tech giant said all at home advisers, even those who work part-time, get benefits, product discounts and paid time off.

The company will also give you regular “coaching and mentoring to help you sharpen your skills” that will “help you succeed in practically any job, at Apple or beyond.”

Those who make the cut will work during the company’s normal support hours, though there could be extra shifts for holidays and during “peak business hours.”

One big thing, you must have a quiet room in your home to work and have high-speed internet.

Apple said it will provide all new employees with an iMac for all work needs.

So work from the comfort of your own home, during a normal time of the day, with a new computer you don’t even have to pay for. Does it get any better than that?

Ready to apply? You can check the available positions by clicking here.