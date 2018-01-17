AAA responds to cold weather calls after 2 rounds of snow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After two rounds of snow and ice, AAA crews have been busy helping drivers stranded on Nashville-area roadways.

Since Friday, workers have responded to several tows, extractions and battery-related issues.

Extractions are when workers have to pull a car out of a ditch or something that requires a bit more more than a regular tow.

Despite the mess on the roadways, a AAA spokeswoman told News 2 says they’re not getting an abnormal amount of calls. She thinks that means people are taking it easy and listening to the warnings.

If you have to head out, AAA advises checking your emergency kit. Make sure to have plenty of warm clothes and food and water for each passenger, in case you get stuck somewhere. It’s also smart to have road flares, jumper cables and a flashlight, in case you run into trouble.

Before you leave, check your route. TDOT has several roadway cameras, and you can check traffic on the WKRN App.

