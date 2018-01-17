3 teenagers charged in armed robbery of Bordeaux food store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three teenagers are charged in the robbery of a Bordeaux food store during Tuesday morning’s snowstorm.

According to Metro police, 18-year-old Torion Bean, 18-year-old Reggie Lyons and 17-year-old Chad Burke-Alexander face multiple criminal charges, including aggravated robbery, unlawful gun possession, and using a stolen vehicle as their getaway car.

North Precinct officers responded around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday to a robbery call at Bordeaux Food Store on Clarksville Pike.

Officers said two young men with their faces partially covered and carrying guns, demanded and received money and cartons of cigarettes from the employees. They ran out of the store and got into an SUV, which had been reported stolen, and was driven by a third person.

Investigators said Lyons and Burke-Alexander committed the robbery while Bean went inside to case the store minutes earlier and drove the getaway car.

Bean is accused of driving the SUV from Clarksville Pike to River Road and River Court, where he wrecked. An off-duty officer who lives nearby witnessed the crash and saw at least one person run from the scene.

A police K-9 was able to track the robbery suspects to a home in the 3200 block of Mexico Drive.

After one hour of police announcements over a car loudspeaker, police said the three teens emerged from the home.

During the execution of a search warrant, investigators said they recovered two stolen pistols and several packs of cigarettes from behind a section of drywall. They also said they found clothing worn during the food store robbery had been stashed in the home’s washing machine.

Bean is being held in the Metro Jail in lieu of $91,500 bond. Lyons’ bond is set at $95,000.

Burke-Alexander is being held in juvenile detention pending a hearing this week.