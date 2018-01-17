2 Gives Back – East Precinct of Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives Back was in east Nashville this week to deliver lunch to Metro Nashville Police Department’s East Precinct!

Each week, News 2 teams up with Nissan of Cool Springs to deliver lunch to men and women who help keep our communities safe and thriving.

Paige Hill spoke with Captain David Imhof, a 25-year member of the MNDP, about things that are keeping the department busy.

Captain Imhof said officers have been doing cold weather checks since the temperatures have dipped so low. He said the East Precinct alone has made 204 contacts and more than 40 transports just since the first of the year.

Capt. Imhof said the East Nashville neighborhood has been great in letting the department know about things happening in different neighborhoods. One of the reasons the department is so connected is because they attended more than 500 community meetings in 2017.

One of those meetings happens weekly at the Turnip Truck on Woodland Street. Anyone who wants to meet with police about something that has happened to them or ask questions about something in their neighborhood is invited to attend. The lunches are every Thursday at 11 a.m.

Not unlike other precincts in Nashville, the East Precinct is seeing more and more car thefts. Capt. Imhof said it’s important that drivers take their keys with them and lock their doors. He reminded everyone that it’s also illegal to leave an unattended vehicle running with the keys inside.

Just last week there were eight cars stolen in the East Precinct’s area. In every instance, the car keys were used to gain access to the vehicle. Seven of those cars were running when they were taken.

So, take Captain Imhof’s advice and lock your car up.

If you’d like to see Paige’s full interview with Captain Imhof watch it below or head to our Facebook page.