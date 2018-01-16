Temps plummet, bringing snow showers to Tennessee, Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The majority of Middle Tennessee is under a Winter Weather Advisory as temperatures have dropped, bringing in the coldest air of 2018 followed by snow across the region.

However, for southern Kentucky and some western Tennessee counties, the advisory was upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning, which will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Some school districts closed ahead of the impending weather, such as Davidson, Sumner, Wilson and Cheatham counties. Visit wkrn.com/closings for an updated list.

SNOW ACCUMULATIONS: Generally 1-3 inches in most spots. Isolated areas with more, such as southern Kentucky, and along the higher elevations of the plateau. Less by Alabama. A light, fluffy snow is expected. Easy to shovel, not good for snowballs, but can be picked up by the wind, further reducing the visibility.

TIMING: Lasts most of the morning, then shifts east of I-65 towards noon. Finally, wraps up ahead of sunset for the plateau.

COLD AIR: Temperatures dip to the teens and stay there all day long. Overnight lows drop yo single digits. Overall, dangerous cold air.

WIND: Gusts at times to 20 mph. This blows snow around, reducing the visibility.

WIND CHILL: Single numbers most of the day, falls below zero tonight to early Wednesday morning.

For this round of winter weather, no ice is expected at all. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

The snow already started in southern Kentucky and western Middle Tennessee late Monday afternoon, and into the late evening, spread over the I-65 corridor through the mid-state before heading to the plateau Tuesday morning.

With such cold air in place, a light, fluffy snow is anticipated–but it could blow around easily, further reducing the visibility.

MORE: TDOT watching roads ahead of Monday night snow

PHOTOS: More snow comes to Tennessee, Kentucky

The snow wraps up Tuesday afternoon into the evening with an even 1 to 2 inches across the region.

From there on out, extreme cold is the focus with low temperatures in the single digits Tuesday night with a wind chill values below zero.

Overall, prepare for tough travel and harsh cold. Click here for a full story on snow and dangerous cold.

—

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.