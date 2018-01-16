Shooting in Madison parking lot leaves woman critically injured

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was critically injured when she was shot at a Madison apartment complex late Monday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the Highland Cove Apartments on Due West Avenue North.

Metro police told News 2 the woman was shot in the parking lot of the complex.

She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect description or additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story.